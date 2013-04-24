German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ROME The centre-right will not support a government that does not agree to eliminate a hated housing tax introduced by the technocrat administration of Prime Minister Mario Monti, a senior centre-right offical said on Wednesday.
Renato Brunetta, the lower house leader for Berlusconi's party, told Reuters scrapping the tax and giving back to Italians the housing levy they paid in 2012 was a "fundamental condition" for the formation of a government.
Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi promised to get rid of the tax during his election campaign.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni. Writing by Steve Scherer.)
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian militias said on Thursday they have enough forces to capture the city of Raqqa from Islamic State with support from the U.S.-led coalition, underlining their opposition to any Turkish role in the attack.