ROME The centre-right will not support a government that does not agree to eliminate a hated housing tax introduced by the technocrat administration of Prime Minister Mario Monti, a senior centre-right offical said on Wednesday.

Renato Brunetta, the lower house leader for Berlusconi's party, told Reuters scrapping the tax and giving back to Italians the housing levy they paid in 2012 was a "fundamental condition" for the formation of a government.

Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi promised to get rid of the tax during his election campaign.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni. Writing by Steve Scherer.)