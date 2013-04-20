ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano was elected for a second term on Saturday following a last minute deal among party chiefs to break the deadlock after five previous ballots failed to produce a winner.

With the support of all major parties except the 5-Star Movement, Napolitano easily won the vote, which required more than 50 percent of votes in a special sitting of both houses of parliament.

Napolitano, who at 87 is already among the world's oldest heads of state, may not serve the full seven-year term and could resign after the political stalemate that has lasted since an inconclusive February election is solved.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)