ROME Italian annual wage inflation slowed to 0.4 percent in November from 0.6 percent the month before and remained above the consumer price inflation rate, national statistics office ISTAT reported on Wednesday.

On a month on month basis, wages were unchanged in November after gaining 0.1 percent in October.

Wages in November were running well above consumer prices, which increased 0.1 percent year-one-year, according to Italy's EU-harmonised price index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following details:

ITALY HOURLY WAGES NOV OCT SEPT

Month/month change 0.0 0.1 0.0

Year/year change 0.4 0.6 0.6

Index (base 2010=100) 107.3 107.3 107.2

ISTAT gave the following sector breakdown for November:

y/y pct change

Agriculture 0.0

Industry 0.3

Services 0.8

Public administration 0.0

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)