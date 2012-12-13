ROME Italian household wealth, long considered a mainstay of the euro zone's third largest economy, is falling steadily as the country staggers from one recession to another, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Thursday.

Net household wealth, the sum of assets and financial investments after debt is subtracted, fell 3.4 percent in inflation-adjusted terms in 2011 from the year before and was down 5.8 percent compared with the end of 2007.

The average Italian at the end of last year had net wealth of 140,000 euros (113,439 pounds) families averaged 350,000 euros, and the total nationwide was 8.6 trillion euros.

A steep recession in Italy 2008 and 2009 was followed by a weak recovery before the economy slumped again in mid-2011 and it has now posted five consecutive quarters of contraction.

The decline in household wealth accelerated in the first half of 2012, the central bank said in a report, though it provided data for this year only in nominal terms, not adjusted for inflation.

This showed that at the end of the second quarter, wealth had fallen by a nominal 0.5 percent compared with the end of 2011, compared with a 0.7 percent fall in nominal terms in the whole of last year.

The decline in wealth chimes with other grim data as Italy struggles to emerge from a debt crisis which brought down former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and ushered in Mario Monti's technocrat administration at the end of last year.

Consumer spending, hit by record unemployment and tax hikes, is falling at its steepest rate since World War Two and industrial output was down an annual 6.2 percent in October and is still more than 24 percent lower than its mid-2008 level.

Home sales in the second quarter were down an annual 23.6 percent, the steepest drop since 2008, data showed on Wednesday, and the number of mortgage approvals plunged by more than 40 percent.

Gross domestic product is expected to shrink than 2 percent this year and by around 1 percent in 2013, employers' association Confindustria forecasts.

After the steady fall in net household wealth since 2007, at the end of 2010 it was marginally below that of Britain and France as a proportion of disposable income, but was still above Japan, Canada and the United States, the Bank of Italy said.

Italians, which tend to own their own houses and pay for things by cash rather than credit card, also have little debt.

At the end of 2010 household debt was equivalent to 71 percent of income, compared with around 100 percent in France and Germany, around 125 percent in Japan and the United States, 150 percent in Canada and 165 percent in Britain. ($1 = 0.7669 euros)

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Stephen Nisbet)