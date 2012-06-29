BRUSSELS Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti welcomed a decision by euro zone leaders on Friday to let the region's rescue funds buy the bonds of distressed borrowers and said steps taken at a summit had paved the way towards joint euro bonds.

After many hours of discussion, euro zone leaders agreed the euro zone's permanent ESM bailout fund would also be allowed to recapitalise banks directly, once a banking supervisory body, overseen by the European Central Bank, has been set up.

The move is aimed at helping Spain overcome problems with its stricken banking sector.

"The euro zone will be strengthened by this," Monti told reporters after the deal was struck, adding that together with an expected agreement on a growth pact the ground was being laid for euro zone bonds to be issued in the future.

Monti said that countries that wanted to apply for help from the ESM and the EFSF bailout facilities could do so without having to submit to a full EU/IMF programme as long as they were already respecting the economic targets set out for them.

"Countries that want to take advantage of these stabilisation mechanisms can do so ... without extra conditions or a programme, and without the oversight of the troika," he said, adding that Italy did not have any immediate intentions to apply to use the new mechanisms.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Luke Baker, editing by Mike Peacock)