EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ITE Group Plc (ITE.L), a trade exhibition and conference organiser, said it expected its first-half revenue to be about 21 percent lower than a year earlier due to weaker trading conditions in Ukraine and Russia.
The company, which has been hurt by tensions between Russia and Ukraine as well as a weaker rouble, said it expected revenue to be about 56 million pounds in the six months to March 31, lower than the 71 million pounds it posted a year earlier.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.