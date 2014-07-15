Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc said third-quarter revenue fell about 24 percent, hurt by the absence of the biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas Exhibition, currency fluctuations and the impact of the Ukrainian political crisis.

The company, which organises over 230 exhibitions and conferences each year, said revenue fell to 73 million pounds for the quarter ended June 30, from 96 million pounds a year earlier.

Like-for-like revenue on an actual basis fell 16 percent from a year earlier, ITE said.

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)

