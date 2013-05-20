Corporate event planner ITE Group Plc (ITE.L) reported a 15 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by rising overhead costs and the absence of two key biennial events in Russia.

Headline pretax profit fell to 11.1 million pounds in the six months ended March 31, from 13.1 million pounds a year earlier.

ITE, which has been growing by acquiring stakes in smaller exhibition and conference organisers, said revenue rose marginally to 69.4 million pounds.

Overhead costs at the organiser of exhibitions and conferences for industries ranging from mining and energy to fashion and hospitality rose by 2 million pounds.

However, the company said it has booked revenue of 174 million pounds ($264.34 million) since the beginning of this year - 12 percent higher than the same time last year.

Two biennial events in Russia - printing exhibition Polygraphinter and woodworking machinery event Woodex - boosted the company's profit last year.

ITE, which accrues almost half of its revenue from Moscow, has had its eye on expanding further into developing corporate events markets, including South-east Asia, India, Turkey and Russia.

Shares in the company, which have climbed about 40 percent over the past year, were trading up 0.34 percent at 295 pence at 8:14 a.m. British time on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)