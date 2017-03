North Sea-focused Ithaca Energy Inc (IAE.L) (IAE.TO) said it would acquire Valiant Petroleum Plc VPP.L for 203 million pounds in cash and shares.

Valiant shareholders will get 307 pence in cash and 1.33 Ithaca share for each Valiant share.

The offer represents a premium of 37 percent to Valiant's Thursday close on the London Stock Exchange.

British oil and gas company Valiant Petroleum, which has had a dismal exploration performance in 2012, said in September it was considering selling itself.

