BARCELONA ITV (ITV.L), Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, expects to outperform the UK advertising market in 2014 due to strong demand by major brands during the football world cup, its chief executive said.

CEO Adam Crozier told a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona that ITV, the home of "X-Factor" talent show and period drama "Downton Abbey", was in the best financial shape it had been in for years.

With another strong year of trading expected next year both in terms of the programmes offered and the viewers they draw, Crozier said the group could also look to pay another special dividend as the advertising revenues boost cash generation.

"Overall I am confident that we should outperform the market next year," he told investors at the annual event. "We've got the World Cup in the summer which England have now qualified for and that should bring brands into television. The signs are certainly better than they have been for three or four years.

"Onscreen performance this year drives advertising performance next year. Onscreen we've had our strongest year for a decade. This should stand us in a very good stead."

ITV has said it expects its net advertising revenue to be up 2 percent for this full-year, which would be broadly in line with the British television advertising market.

Morgan Stanley expects ad growth at ITV to be up 3 percent in 2014.

Crozier joined ITV in 2010 when the group was struggling to cope with the collapse in advertising revenues sparked by the economic downturn.

Since then the former boss of the Royal Mail has settled the company by broadening its revenue base from a reliance on TV advertising by ramping up its production arm and developing online services.

On Monday the group updated the market, showing that the share of its viewing on its main ITV1 channel was up 3 percent and the group of channels up 4 percent, driven not only by the success of one-off popular dramas such as "Broadchurch" but also by a strong performance from some of its longest-running soap operas.

ITV under Crozier has also increased the number of countries it is selling its programmes to.

"This year, year on year, we will see margin improvements in both the broadcast and the studios business," he said. "Run properly, this is a very cash generative business and if we think it's right and sensible then obviously we will look to reward shareholders."

ITV announced a 156 million pound ($236 million) special dividend in February this year after full-year earnings rose 13 percent.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)