LONDON ITV (ITV.L), Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected advertising revenues across its channels to rise 2 percent for the year, reflecting a strong programme schedule in the final quarter.

The company said advertising revenue across its channels rose 1 percent in the nine months to end September, beating its prediction of flat revenues made in July. Ad revenue rose 8 percent in October and was forecast to be up 4 percent in November and up 1 percent in December.

Total external revenues for the period rose 6 percent to 1.66 billion pounds, driven by strong growth in Online, Pay & Interactive and in ITV Studios, it said on Tuesday.

