LONDON Britain's ITV (ITV.L) said the initial outlook for 2016 was encouraging after the broadcaster's net advertising revenue grew broadly in line with consensus in the third quarter, helped by the Rugby World Cup.

ITV said advertising revenue from its family of channels was up 6 percent in the nine months to the end of September, and said the key measurement would be up by at least 5 percent in the full year, outperforming the overall market.

"As we expected, share of viewing has improved in the second half driven by strong performances in daytime, the soaps and the Rugby World Cup, and continuing this trend remains a key focus for the business," said Chief Executive Adam Crozier.

