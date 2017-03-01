A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London, Britain, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON ITV (ITV.L), Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, reported a 3 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) as growth in its studios production business more than offset a drop in advertising revenue.

The broadcaster of "Coronation Street" and crime drama "Broadchurch" said net advertising revenue across its channels would be 6 percent lower for the first four months, reflecting the current economic uncertainty in Britain.

The company reported EPS of 17 pence, beating market forecasts, on total external revenue up 3 percent to 3.06 billion pounds, including currency benefits.

It said it would pay a special dividend of 5 pence a share on top of a final dividend of 4.8 pence.

(Corrects special dividend to 5 pence per share, paragraph 4)

