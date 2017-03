A man passes ITV television studios in central London August 3, 2010. ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, will enter the pay-TV market as part of a wider plan to generate around half of its revenue from sources other than traditional and often volatile... REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: BUSINESS MEDIA) - RTR2H0AX

LONDON British broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) said it expected its net advertising revenue to improve slightly in the second-half, helped by the Rugby World Cup.

ITV, home to the Downton Abbey drama, reiterated its outlook for the full year and said it expected ad revenues to be up 6 percent for the nine months to the end of September, after a 5 percent rise in the first six months.

The group said adjusted core earnings for the six months were up 24 percent to 400 million pounds, helped by a strong performance from the broadcast and online business.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)