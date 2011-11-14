LONDON ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected to outperform the wider TV market in 2011 after reporting better than expected trading due to strong programming and new commissions.

The company, home to such shows as the "X Factor" and "Coronation Street," said it now expected to be net cash positive at the end of the year after growing revenues by 4 percent in the first nine months, above consensus.

ITV, which has been improving its onscreen and production divisions in the last year, said it remained cautious for 2012, which had been expected by analysts due to the lack of visibility in advertising bookings.

The expectation for the full year implies a drop in net advertising revenues of 10 percent in December although this figure can be affected by retailers spending late money in the run-up to Christmas.

"We retain our positive stance on ITV which is making good operational progress and benefits from an ungeared balance sheet," analysts at Numis said.

The performance was boosted by hard-pressed consumers staying in to watch shows such as the period drama Downton Abbey and the Rugby World Cup, which enabled the group to grow its key net advertising revenues by 1 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting net ad revenues for the group of channels to be flat.

Shares in the group were up 2.5 percent, valuing the firm at 2.5 billion pounds.

The share of viewing secured by the ITV channels was up 2 percent in the year to 23 percent, with the main ITV1 channel broadly flat.

Overall, revenues from the broadcasting and online division were up 3 percent in the nine months to 1.29 billion pounds, with revenues from ITV Studios generated by external sales up 9 percent to 224 million pounds.

ITV said the Studios division had performed strongly due to good demand from international broadcasters -- an area of the business that had struggled in recent years.

It has secured 89 new commissions this year of which 40 are international. The crime drama Prime Suspect has been sold to 30 countries and Titanic, a new drama for 2012 made by Julian Fellowes, has been sold to 57 countries.

"We are still in the early stages of our five year Transformation Plan which we are on track to deliver, and we remain optimistic about ITV's prospects in the medium to long term," Chief Executive Adam Crozier said.

The solid trading and strong focus on cash and costs resulted in net debt falling to 43 million pounds, from 188 million pounds at the start of the year.

Capital expenditure is forecast to be around 50 million pounds in 2011 compared with an earlier guidance of 80 million pounds.

Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said the popularity of ITV's main programmes had underpinned the outperformance of the wider ad market and he welcomed the improvement at the Studios division.

"Even though 2012 will provide opportunities such as the European football championship, the fact remains that the business is cyclical and continued pressure on the wider economy will hinder further growth," he said.

"The shares have tended to reflect these opposing factors. On balance, the market consensus veers towards the positive with the shares coming in as a cautious buy."

The group said it remained cautious about the outlook for 2012 because it expects tough comparatives in the first quarter.

"Despite difficult economic and market conditions our revenues are up 4 percent," Crozier said.

"We are on track to be net cash positive at year end. This is a substantial improvement given that our net debt stood at 612 million pounds at the beginning of 2010."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)