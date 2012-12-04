LONDON Mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland hopes to list his African-focused miner, Ivanplats IVP.TO, in London within around six months, after a long-awaited debut in Toronto in October.

"We hope to bring the company to London, although we are a Canadian company, within about six months," Friedland told a London conference.

Friedland is one of the mining industry's best-known entrepreneurs, having spotted the potential of some of the world's biggest deposits, among them the Voisey's Bay nickel deposit in Eastern Canada and the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold deposit in Mongolia.

Ivanplats, his latest venture, owns the high-grade Kamoa copper deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the massive Platreef platinum, gold and copper project in South Africa. It also owns the Kipushi zinc and copper asset in Congo, as well as other assets spread across Congo, South Africa, Gabon and Australia.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Paul Sandle)