FRANKFURT German real estate company IVG Immobilien IVGG.DE, co-owner of the landmark 'Gherkin' office building in London's City financial district, said on Tuesday it was seeking protection from creditors after failing to reach an agreement over the restructuring of its debt.

IVG has about 4 billion euros (£3.38 billion) of debt after a rapid expansion spree and had sought for weeks to agree with creditors on swapping some of the debt for equity.

Earlier this month it struck a preliminary deal but it said on Tuesday it had been completed.

"Despite weeks of intensive mediations and negotiation efforts on the part of IVG, the individual creditor groups were unfortunately unable to agree on a consensual solution taking into account all stakeholder interests," Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers said in a statement.

Shares in IVG, which have lost 96 percent of their value this year, extended losses to trade down 8 percent at 0.077 euros by 4.30 p.m. British time on Tuesday.

The filing for protection from creditors, made with a court in Bonn, makes use of a German law that gives companies up to three months of breathing space to try to fix their finances.

IVG has said it needs to cut its liabilities by up to 1.75 billion euros and completely restructure its debt to give it capital to refinance loans maturing this year and in 2014.

The preliminary plan would have seen the company reduce its capital, with creditors on a 1.35 billion-euro loan relinquishing their claims in exchange for shares. IVG said it would continue talks with creditors following its filing with the court.

The company said its management would seek to continue running its business operations as part of the filing.

"IVG is in a very good position to bring the proceedings that lie ahead quickly to a successful conclusion," Schaefers said.

