Scottish singer Emeli Sande performs during the Echo music awards ceremony in Berlin, March 21, 2013. Picture taken March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

LONDON Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sande was nominated for two of Britain's top songwriting honours on Wednesday in a shortlist that also put northern English rockers Alt-J and London rapper Plan B forward for two awards.

Sande's "Next to Me" was nominated in both the best song and a most performed work category in the Ivor Novello Awards.

The nominations cap a triumphant 12 months for 26-year-old Sande in which she won best British female artist and best album at the BRIT Awards and sang at the opening and closing ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics.

Leeds-based indie rock quartet Alt-J was nominated for best contemporary song for "Fitzpleasure" and the album award for "An Awesome Wave", while Plan B's "Ill Manors" was up for best contemporary song and best original film score.

The 58th Ivor Novello Awards, to be presented by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors on May 16, are judged by the music writing community and are regarded as the most important awards for British music writers.

Following is a full list of nominees:

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

- "Laura"; written by Natasha Khan and Justin Parker; performed by Bat for Lashes

- "Next to Me"; written by Hugo Chegwin, Harry Craze, Anup Paul and Emeli Sandé; performed by Emeli Sandé

- "Two Fingers"; written by Iain Archer and Jake Bugg; performed by Jake Bugg

Best Contemporary Song

- "Fitzpleasure"; written by Thomas Green, Joe Newman, Gwilym Sainsbury and Augustus Unger-Hamilton; performed by Alt-J

- "Ill Manors"; written by Pierre Baigorry, David Conen, Benjamin Drew, Vincent Graf-Schlippenbach, Dmitri Shostakovich and Al Shux; performed by Plan B

- "Pelican"; written by Sam Doyle, Rupert Jarvis, Orlando Weeks, Felix White and Hugo White; performed by The Maccabees

PRS for Music most Performed Work

- "Dance With Me Tonight"; written by Claude Kelly, Oliver Murs and Steve Robson; performed by Olly Murs

- "Next to Me"; written by Hugo Chegwin, Harry Craze, Anup Paul and Emeli Sandé; performed by Emeli Sandé

Album Award

- "An Awesome Wave"; written by Thomas Green, Joe Newman, Gwilym Sainsbury and Augustus Unger-Hamilton; performed by Alt-J

- "Every Kingdom"; written by Ben Howard; performed by Ben Howard

- "Is Your Love Big Enough?"; written by Lianne Barnes and Matthew Hales; performed by Lianne La Havas

Best Original Film Score

- "Anna Karenina"; composed by Dario Marianelli

- "Dr Seuss' The Lorax"; composed by John Powell

- "Ill Manors"; composed by Benjamin Drew and Al Shux

(Reporting by Paul Casciato, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)