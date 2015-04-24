People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast's national airline is to invest a total of $200 million (131.78 million pounds) in the next two years and acquire three of Airbus's (AIR.PA) A319 short-haul jets in its bid to become a regional hub operator, managing director Laurent Loukou told Reuters on Friday.

As part of its spending plan Air Cote d'Ivoire this month also signed a deal with Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) for two of its Q400 turboprop aircraft.

The company opened for business two years ago and serves 20 destinations in West and Central Africa. The Ivorian government owns a 65 percent stake, while Air France (AIRF.PA) holds 20 percent and private Ivorian investor Goldenrod holds 15 percent.

"We want to consolidate our position and be the company of reference in west and central Africa in the next two years," he said.

Turnover is expected to rise to 70 billion CFA francs ($116 million) this year from 50 billion francs in 2014 and to 100 billion francs in 2016.

