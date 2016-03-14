PARIS France's foreign and interior ministers will travel to Ivory Coast on Tuesday to offer support after al Qaeda's North African arm killed 16 people, including four French nationals, in an attack on a beach resort there on Sunday, diplomatic sources said.

The raid poses security questions for former colonial power France, which has thousands of citizens and troops in the region. About 18,000 French citizens live in Ivory Coast.

"We will help the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad) to fight all these new forms of terrorism which they aren't used to," Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Le Figaro newspaper.

About 3,500 French troops are stationed in West Africa to help restore stability after a rebellion in 2012 by ethnic Tuaregs in Mali that was later hijacked by jihadists linked to al Qaeda.

The forces drove the Islamists out of urban centres in northern Mali but did not eradicate their networks. French officials have said that the militants are likely to change their methods and that West African security forces should increasingly prepare for counter-terrorism operations.

"The militants' modus operandi has changed," a senior French official said. "Before, they had armies; now they have turned to pure terrorism."

In January, Islamists killed 30 people in a hotel and cafe frequented by foreigners in neighbouring Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou. Gunmen also attacked a hotel in the Malian capital, Bamako, in November.

Both attacks and the one in the Ivory Coast were claimed by Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), suggesting that militants were extending their reach southwards from their traditional zones of operation in the Sahara and Sahel regions.

"We did operation Serval in Mali, then Barkhane. The next phase is to give these countries an anti-terrorism capacity that merit the name which isn't the case today," a French diplomatic source said.

Though previously untouched by Islamist violence, Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy and the world's top cocoa producer, has long been considered a potential target for militants.

(Additional reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Angus MacSwan)