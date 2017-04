PARIS Four French nationals were killed during an attack claimed by al Qaeda's North African branch on a resort town in southern Ivory Coast, the French president's office said on Monday.

Ivorian authorities said 18 people died in attack on Sunday including three gunmen.

"Four French victims have now been reported," Francois Hollande said in the statement, vowing to intensify cooperation in West Africa to fight Islamist militants.

