ABIDJAN Ivory Coast's state prosecutor on Tuesday named the suspected ring-leader of an attack on a beach resort claimed by al Qaeda as Kounta Dallah.

Nineteen people were killed on March 13 when militants burst onto the beach in the town of Grand Bassam, 40 km (25 miles) from the commercial capital Abidjan, gunning down swimmers and sunbathers before storming into several hotels.

