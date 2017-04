NOUAKCHOTT Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb claimed responsibility for an attack on an Ivory Coast resort town on Sunday that killed 14 civilians and two soldiers.

"In a message posted on its Telegram channels on March 13, 2016, the group reported that three `heroes' from its group were able to storm the resort," according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online communications by militant groups.

(Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King)