Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
ABIDJAN A top military commander under Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday in the first trial involving an accused instigator of last year's post-election violence.
General Bruno Dogbo Ble headed the elite Republican Guard during the brief conflict, which killed more than 3,000 people and erupted after Gbagbo refused to accept his defeat to rival Alassane Ouattara in an election held in late 2010.
"Dogbo Ble is guilty of complicity in kidnapping, illegal detention and murder ... The tribunal condemns him to 15 years of military detention," lead judge Mathurin Yao Kanga told a court in the commercial capital Abidjan.
The prosecution had requested a sentence of 20 years.
A staunch Gbagbo loyalist, Dogno Ble and four co-defendants were charged over the abduction and killing of retired Colonel-Major Adama Dosso in March 2011, at the height of the violence.
Dosso was leaving Ouattara's headquarters at Abidjan's lagoon-side Golf Hotel when he was stopped at a roadblock manned by pro-Gbagbo soldiers. It was widely believed he was planning to throw his allegiance behind Ouattara.
His body was later discovered beside a motorway.
While several of his co-defendants admitted to their role in the killing during the trial, Dogbo Ble denied ordering the murder and told the court he was proud of his service during the conflict.
The four other men, all of them soldiers, were convicted and given sentences ranging from five to 15 years.
A lawyer representing Dosso's family at the trial said they were satisfied with the decision, but Dogbo Ble's defence team said they planned to appeal the verdict.
"We raised objections that were not respected ... We're going to appeal," Mathurin Dirabou said.
Gbagbo was captured by fighters backing Ouattara during the final battle for Abidjan and is awaiting trial before the International Criminal Court on crimes against humanity charges for his alleged role in the violence.
Most of his political and military allies are either in detention in Ivory Coast or living in exile in neighbouring West African nations.
United Nations investigators have accused key members of the Gbagbo regime of establishing a base in neighbouring Ghana from which they are working to destabilise the current Ivorian government, according to a report seen by Reuters this week.
BOGOTA An explosion near Bogota's bullring injured at least 31 people, most of them police officers as they prepared for protests in Colombia's capital on Sunday, the mayor's office said.
ABU DHABI U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he had no problems with the press.