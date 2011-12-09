Ivory Coast will elect a new parliament on Sunday, a key step towards recovery in the West African state after a civil war.

Here are some details about Ivory Coast:

* ECONOMY:

As the world's top exporter of cocoa, a net exporter of oil, and with a significant manufacturing sector, Ivory Coast is the largest economy in the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

The country's influence on the sub-region is also significant due to its population of 21 million, its relatively high income per capita ($990 in 2009), and its role in transit trade for landlocked neighbouring countries.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted Ivory Coast's economy to grow 8 to 9 percent in 2012, after shrinking 5.8 percent in 2011 due largely to the effects of the civil war.

Triggered by a disputed election in 2010, the conflict killed at least 3,000 people and displaced more than a million.

Despite the violence, Ivory Coast produced a record 1.5 million tonnes of cocoa beans last year due to perfect weather. But reforms are seen as necessary to address longer-term structural issues in the industry.

Last month the government signed off on the country's cocoa reform plan, to guarantee hundreds of thousands of smallholders a minimum selling price by effectively ending a decade of liberalisation.

With the adoption of the plan, the industry's four main regulatory bodies will be dissolved "as soon as possible" and replaced by a single organisation to oversee the industry.

Year-on-year inflation ran at 4.6 percent in August, the National Statistics Institute said in October, the first time it has published price data since the end of fighting.

Ivory Coast was ranked 154 out of 183 countries in Transparency International's 2011 Corruption Perceptions Index, indicating that graft is perceived as rampant.

* COUNTRY DETAILS:

POPULATION: 21.1 million

CAPITAL: Yamoussoukro, the inland home town of founding President Felix Houphouet-Boigny. However the main city and commercial capital is Abidjan, the main port and home to ministries, embassies and most businesses.

LANGUAGE: French is the official language. There are many local languages. The main ones are Diula, Baule and Bete.

RELIGION: Islam, Christianity, traditional African beliefs.

ETHNICITY: The five main ethnic groups are the Kru, Akan, Voltaic speakers, Mande and Malinke.

GEORGRAPHY: Borders the North Atlantic Ocean, between Ghana and Liberia. Area is 322,463 sq km (124,500 sq miles).

Sources: Reuters/World Bank/Trustlaw.org/UN HDI/Transparency International