Ivory Coast goes to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament, a key step in its recovery from a civil war and a test for President Alassane Ouattara as he tries to solidify his mandate over a divided country.

Here is a timeline of the past tumultuous year in the world's largest cocoa producer:

October 31, 2010 - First round of presidential election. Laurent Gbagbo comes first with 38 percent, not enough to win outright. Former premier Alassane Ouattara is second with 32 percent.

November 28 - Run-off ballot between Gbagbo and Ouattara.

December 2 - The election commission says Ouattara wins with 54.1 percent of the vote compared with 45.9 percent for Gbagbo.

December 3 - The Constitutional Council, run by a Gbagbo ally, rejects the results as rigged. Gbagbo is declared the winner. The United Nations refuses to endorse Gbagbo's win and endorses Ouattara as victor.

December 16 - Pro-Gbagbo and pro-Ouattara forces wage gun battles in the streets of Abidjan and the town of Tiebissou.

December 18 - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon rejects a demand by Gbagbo for United Nations and French forces to leave.

December 21 - Gbagbo invites world commission to investigate poll results. Move dismissed by critics as delaying tactic.

December 22 - The World Bank cuts financing to Ivory Coast, freezing aid commitments in excess of $800 million.

December 24 - Heads of state from West African grouping ECOWAS issue declaration threatening the use of force if Gbagbo does not step down.

Ouattara asks for a tribunal in The Hague to investigate alleged human rights abuses after the U.N. and rights groups point to reports of killings, kidnappings and torture.

December 28 - Leaders of Benin, Sierra Leone and Cape Verde, who met with Gbagbo to deliver an ultimatum to step down or face force, leave saying more meetings are needed. They return without success on January 3.

January 10, 2011 - Ouattara says he will form a unity government with Gbagbo's party, as long as Gbagbo steps down first.

January 22 - West African presidents tighten the financial screws on Gbagbo by removing an ally as governor of the regional central bank, BCEAO, who had safeguarded his access to funds.

March 25 - Up to 1 million Ivorians have fled fighting in the main city Abidjan alone, with others uprooted across the country, the U.N. refugee agency says.

March 30 - The U.N. Security Council slaps travel bans and asset freezes on Gbagbo and his closest associates.

March 31 - Forces loyal to Ouattara seize the major cocoa port of San Pedro.

April 6 - Gbagbo's forces repel an attack on his bunker in Abidjan after talks over his departure fail.

April 10 - U.N. and French helicopters attack forces loyal to Gbagbo, damaging the presidential residence in Abidjan and destroying heavy weapons that U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon ordered silenced.

April 11 - Gbagbo is arrested after French armoured vehicles close in on the compound where he was holed up in a bunker.

May 21 - Ouattara is inaugurated as president in a ceremony most Ivorians hope will end a decade of conflict.

May 22 - Ouattara confirms he will keep former rebel leader Guillaume Soro as his prime minister and defence minister.

July 6 - Ouattara tells his cabinet they have six months to show results from reconstruction efforts after the war.

August 9 - State TV channel begins broadcasting again, for the first time since it was shut down during the war. Gbagbo had used it to spread propaganda and cling on to power.

September 28 - Ivory Coast launches a Commission on Dialogue, Truth and Reconciliation to try to heal the wounds of a post-election conflict that killed thousands and drove a million from their homes.

November 29 - Gbagbo leaves Ivory Coast to face an arrest warrant at the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC confirms the next day Gbagbo has been detained in The Hague.

December 2 - Ouattara rejects accusations he imposed "victors' justice" on Gbagbo by transferring him.

December 5 - Gbagbo appears before ICC to face charges of crimes against humanity.

December 11 - Parliamentary elections.

