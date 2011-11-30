THE HAGUE Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo arrived in the Netherlands to face an arrest warrant at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the first former head of state to do so.

The court, which is also pursuing Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir and investigating alleged crimes in Kenya, Libya and Central African Republic, has so far declined to comment on the warrant.

The ICC opened an investigation last month into killings, rapes and other abuses committed during a four-month conflict triggered by Gbagbo's refusal to cede power to Alassane Ouattara in last year's Ivorian election. The conflict ended only when French-backed pro-Ouattara forces captured him on April 11.

Below are some facts on the court.

* The United Nations has ad hoc tribunals dealing with abuses in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, but the ICC is the first permanent court set up to try individuals for genocide, war crimes and other major human rights violations.

* The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court was established in 1998, and the treaty entered into force on July 1, 2002.

* The court is now supported by 119 nations. Among those that have not signed up is the United States, which opposed the creation of the ICC, fearing it would be used for politically motivated prosecutions of its citizens.

* Countries which are not party to the Rome Statute are not obliged to hand over suspects.

* The court has jurisdiction only with respect to crimes committed after July 1, 2002, in countries that have ratified its treaty. However, the ICC can also prosecute if the U.N. Security Council refers a case to it regarding crimes committed in a country that is not a signatory to the treaty.

* Proceedings before the ICC may be initiated by a state party, the prosecutor or the Security Council.

* Ivory Coast is not a state party but it has already accepted the jurisdiction of the court and Ouattara wrote to ICC in May asking it to investigate reported abuses.

* The ICC launched its first investigations in 2004, into crimes in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, and issued its first arrest warrants in 2005 for five leaders of the Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda, accused of stoking 19 years of conflict. The governments of both countries had asked the ICC to investigate.

* The ICC is currently handling 11 cases, including the 2008 post-election violence in Kenya, alleged war crimes committed in the Central African Republic and Sudan's conflict-ridden Darfur region, while the prosecutor's office is conducting examinations in several other countries including Afghanistan and Georgia.

* The court is based in The Hague, Netherlands and is funded by contributions from state parties and by voluntary contributions from governments, organisations and individuals.

* The ICC is separate from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest legal authority of the United Nations which is also based in The Hague and which was inaugurated in 1946 to resolve disputes between states.

