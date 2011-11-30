Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo (L) and his wife Simone sit in a room at Hotel Golf in Abidjan, after they were arrested, in this April 11, 2011 file photo. The International Criminal Court confirmed former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo had been detained in The Hague on... REUTERS/Stringer/Files

ABIDJAN When Laurent Gbagbo decided to reject his defeat in Ivory Coast's presidential election a year ago, he set off a chain of events that saw him deposed by force and on Wednesday landed him in The Hague.

Perhaps the defiant president underestimated the extent of international ire he would draw for scuppering the West African nation's last hope of peace. Or maybe he was just too stubborn.

Either way, the clamp down on supporters of his rival Alassane Ouattara within days of Gbagbo rejecting the U.N.-certified results reignited a war that killed 3,000 people, displaced more than a million and saw many women raped.

At his swearing in ceremony last December -- boycotted by most diplomats, and attended largely by his Young Patriot youth militia -- he brushed off then U.N. mission chief Y.J. Choi's calls for him to cede with an air of nonchalance.

Gbagbo's forces meanwhile kidnapped people from their homes and killed them, lobbed bombs into civilian neighbourhoods and in February machine-gunned an all women's protest. The abuses enabled the U.N. mission to mobilise world opinion against him.

As Western sanctions started to bite and angry protests morphed into an armed insurgency, Gbagbo's public appearances became rare and, even when he gave them, he looked tired, his ostensibly calm demeanour more fragile.

The confusion on the 66-year-old ex-history professor's face when French-backed pro-Ouattara forces hauled him out of his bunker on April 11 is one of the enduring images of the war.

In footage they took, Gbagbo appeared stunned as they dragged him out of a hole in the wall and gave him a bullet proof vest.

Gbagbo's evangelical pastor Mamadou Kone had told him many times that God had destined him to rule Ivory Coast, and many Ivorians say he believed it -- his wife, Simone, certainly did.

Yet even before the election there were signs Gbagbo doubted he could win as a candidate from the minority western Bete tribe. Foot dragging on the poll enabled him to enjoy a whole five-year term with no mandate from 2005, leading opponents to accuse him of delaying it because he knew he would lose.

MARXIST TO NATIONALIST

It was Gbagbo's nationalist rhetoric against "foreigners" -- a double swipe at former colonial master France and immigrants from Burkina Faso and Mali and their northern Ivorian descendents, like Ouattara -- that made him most popular.

It also made him a lot of enemies. The rebels who tried to oust Gbagbo in 2002/03 drew much support from Muslim northerners who felt Gbagbo's xenophobic policies treated them as foreigners because of their ties to neighbouring nations.

Gbagbo rose to prominence as a Marxist firebrand lecturer who challenged the autocratic rule of Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Ivory Coast's first post-independence president. That got him imprisoned in a military camp for two years in 1971.

He took political asylum in France during the 1980s but came back and led street protests that forced the old ruler to allow multi-party democracy in 1990 with an election that Gbagbo lost.

Ten years later, thousands of Gbagbo supporters came out on the streets to oust military coup leader General Robert Guei, when he tried to rig a 2000 poll, and Gbagbo became president.

Repeated violent protests on his behalf since then have belied his talent for rallying poor and disaffected youths.

His decade in power was dominated first by the civil war, then a slow-burn political crisis of a country split into government-held south and a rebel-held north, then another war.

In some ways it was fitting that French troops finally ousted Gbagbo. His relationship with his former colonial boss was always fraught, and he often talked of freeing Ivory Coast from the shackles of France, whom he accused of backing rebels.

In 2004 when nine French peacekeepers were killed in a strike by Gbagbo's forces against rebels, France retaliated by destroying his airforce.

Within days, tens of thousands of Gbagbo's Young Patriots -- mostly angry, unemployed youths -- attacked French families and businesses in rioting, driving out 8,000 expatriates.

Critics say such violent demonstrations by his supporters were just state-paid-for thuggery, with little conviction.

The reaction on the streets to Gbagbo's indictment in the ICC on Wednesday could test that theory.