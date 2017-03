ABIDJAN Fugitive Ivory Coast youth leader Charles Ble Goude was arrested in neighbouring Ghana on Thursday, two sources told Reuters.

Ble Goude was a powerful figure under the regime of ex-president Laurent Gbabo but fled when Gbagbo was ousted from power with French military support after refusing to accept a 2010 election defeat to Alassane Ouattara.

Ouattara's government accuses Ble Goude of violent and economic crimes.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon in Paris and Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by David Lewis; editing by Daniel Flynn)