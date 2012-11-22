ABIDJAN Ivory Coast announced a new government on Thursday in which newly appointed Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan will also take the finance and economy portfolio.

Ivory Coast holds a defaulted $2.3 billion bond and came to a recent agreement with investors rescheduling missed coupon payments over the next two years.

President Alassane Ouattara had named Duncan, a member of his allied PDCI party and foreign minister in the previous cabinet, as prime minister on Wednesday, after dissolving his government last week over a lack of coalition solidarity.

Charles Koffi Diby, the former finance minister who has been the face of Ivory Coast's efforts to renegotiate its bond, will take over the foreign ministry, according to a statement from the president's office.

Niale Kaba, an economist who served as minister of housing promotion in the previous cabinet, will serve as minister delegated to the prime minister responsible for the economy and finance.

There were no changes at the defence or agriculture ministries in the West African state - the world's largest cocoa grower which is recovering from a 2011 civil war.

The nomination of Duncan ensures that Ouattara sticks to a deal that saw the PDCI throw its weight behind Ouattara during a 2010 election run off in return for the prime minister's job.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Jon Hemming)