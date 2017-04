A view of the presidential palace is seen in Abidjan, January 6, 2016. Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara accepted the resignation of his government on Wednesday and prepared to select a new administration in a sign of his political strength after a landslide election victory. REUTERS/Luc Gnago


Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara speaks during his inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, November 3, 2015 REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named Kablan Duncan as prime minister on Wednesday, returning him to a post he held in the president's first term in office.

Ouattara earlier accepted the resignation of his government in advance of the announcement of new administration to carry out the mandate he won in a landslide election victory in October.

