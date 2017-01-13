Belgium holds seven in hunt for returning Syria militants
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.
YAMOUSSOUKRO Disgruntled soldiers in Ivory Coast reached an agreement with the government late on Friday in a dispute over bonus payments that had threatened to reignite a nationwide army mutiny, negotiators for the mutineers said.
The deal was struck between the soldiers and a government delegation headed by Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi during negotiations in the country's second-largest city, Bouake.
SEOUL The woman at the centre of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence on Wednesday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning.
SEOUL The North Korean elite are outwardly expressing their discontent towards young leader Kim Jong Un and his government as more outside information trickles into the isolated country, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to London said on Wednesday.