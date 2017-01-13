Security forces member stands guard at the airport as Ivory Coast's Minister of Defense Alain-Richard Donwahi arrives to speak with mutinous soldiers in Bouake, Ivory Coast January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

YAMOUSSOUKRO Disgruntled soldiers in Ivory Coast reached an agreement with the government late on Friday in a dispute over bonus payments that had threatened to reignite a nationwide army mutiny, negotiators for the mutineers said.

The deal was struck between the soldiers and a government delegation headed by Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi during negotiations in the country's second-largest city, Bouake.

