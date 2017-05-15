ABIDJAN Ivory Coast authorities will maintain a "firm line" faced with a four-day nationwide army mutiny, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Monday, as the revolt spread, paralysing much of the West African cocoa grower.

"The government has taken a firm line and it will maintain this line," he told Reuters, adding that, while no negotiations were under way with the soldiers, "discussions were continuing" even as a military operation against them was ongoing.

