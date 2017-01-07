May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi arrived in Bouake, the country's second largest city, on Saturday to meet with disgruntled soldiers behind a revolt that has spread across the West African nation.
"I came, as promised, to meet with our brothers. I am there to reassure them, as the president asked me to," he said before meeting with the mutineers. "We are going to listen and find a solution."
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks and John Stonestreet)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.