ABIDJAN Mutinous soldiers shot and wounded two residents of the northern Ivory Coast city of Korhogo on Saturday, an eyewitness said, as an army revolt over demands for bonus payments extended into a second day.

The two young men, who were travelling on a motorcycle, tried to force their way through a roadblock erected near the city's main military base when the soldiers opened fire, wounding them in the legs, the witness, Amadou Yeo, said.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones)