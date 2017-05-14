ABIDJAN At least five people were wounded by gunfire during protests against an army mutiny in Ivory Coast's second city, Bouake, on Sunday, according to a witness, as popular opposition to the three-day revolt over bonus payments grew.

The witness saw five people being treated for gunshots at Bouake's main hospital following an attempt by city residents to stage a protest march. Two other protesters, who had been beaten, were also being treated.

