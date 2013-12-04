President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara sits on stage in support of a commitment to stop poaching of African elephants announced at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PARIS Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday he would run for a second term at elections scheduled for October 2015, saying the task of rebuilding the West African country after a decade of political strife was far from over.

"I found a country which was in worse condition than I expected and so it's a job that needs me to continue," Ouattara told Reuters. "That is why I am indicating now that I intend to seek a second term from my fellow citizens."

Ouattara took office in May 2011 following a brief civil war after his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo had refused to acknowledge his November 2010 poll victory.

