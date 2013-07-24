ABIDJAN At least three inmates were killed and a number injured in an mutiny at the Ivory Coast's biggest prison, security and prison officials said on Wednesday.

The mutiny was quelled by security forces who surrounded the compound and fired teargas and live bullets into the building.

The MACA prison in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan holds some of the country's most violent prisoners as well as officials from former President Laurent Gbagbo's government.

"It was a mutiny at the prison that was quickly put down in order to keep it from getting out of control. There were three deaths," said Lieutenant Moussa Doumbia, head of the unit that put down the uprising.

Prison guards said the incident began in a cell-block on Tuesday evening.

"They broke down the doors to their cells and then freed their comrades in other buildings. They entered the courtyard and were trying to escape. They were very threatening," said one guard, who asked not to be named.

As well as the dead, an unspecified number of injured prisoners were being held in the prison's infirmary on Wednesday morning. Officials said it was unclear who initiated the mutiny.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, is recovering from a decade of political crisis that ended in a brief civil war in 2011 which broke out after Gbagbo's refused to accept his defeat in an election.

The MACA holds a number of senior officials from Gbagbo's government as well as supporters who are believed to have carried out a wave of attacks last year.

Gbagbo is accused by the International Criminal Court of orchestrating crimes against humanity during the post-election violence and is currently in The Hague awaiting trial.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly and Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Angus MacSwan)