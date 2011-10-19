GENEVA United Nations aid agencies may have to shut down their operations in the Ivory Coast due to limited funding despite the urgent needs of those uprooted by the war, U.N. officials said Wednesday.

The West African country, the world's largest cocoa producer, is still recovering from civil war and faces challenges in restoring security.

More than 3,000 people were killed and more than 1 million displaced in fighting that broke out after a disputed presidential election won by Alassane Ouattara, who succeeded former president Laurent Gbagbo ousted in April.

"So far we only have about 31 percent of the funding needed for the year and this far below the amount needed," Max Hadorn, head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the country told a news briefing.

This year the Ivory Coast's humanitarian relief aid requirements are estimated to be around $292 million (184.7 million pounds), according to OCHA data. Projects would provide food, clean water, education, sanitation and income-generating activities.

"This is the amount needed by U.N. agencies and NGOs (non-governmental organizations)... and we won't be able to last for long without this funding," warned Hadorn.

Hundreds of thousands of Ivorians displaced by the civil war are too afraid of reprisals to go home and some are living in squalid conditions, increasingly in need of help.

Although about half a million Ivorians have returned to their homes since the end of the conflict in April, about as many more remain displaced inside and outside the country, said Ndolamb Ngokwey, U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Ivory Coast.

"We are very much concerned ... this humanitarian crisis should not become invisible, silent and forgotten," Ngokwey said, calling on European countries to boost their aid to the country.

"A peaceful Cote d'Ivoire will bring back economic momentum which with benefit the whole sub-region," he said, adding that the Ivory Coast's GDP makes up 45 percent of West Africa, excluding Nigeria.

"The last efforts are needed if we want to have durable solutions."

