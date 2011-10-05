Singer Stacy ''Fergie'' Ferguson of the Black Eyed Peas performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada september 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LONDON The Black Eyed Peas will not take part in a Michael Jackson tribute concert being held in Cardiff at the weekend, organisers said.

The band was one of the biggest draws in the lineup for the show on Saturday.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Black Eyed Peas will be unable to perform at this Saturday's Michael Forever event," said Chris Hunt, head of Global Live Events which is staging the concert.

"It is with regret that we announce the removal of Black Eyed Peas from the Michael Forever bill, but I look forward to a great night with other earth shattering artists.

"The event is really getting into gear and is going to be a fantastic evening for all."

Performing on the night will be artists including Jackson's sister La Toya, some of his brothers, Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Gladys Knight and Smokey Robinson.

Among the British stars will be Leona Lewis, Alexandra Burke, JLS and Diversity, while Beyonce will appear in a video performance.

The concert has divided Jackson's family, with brothers Marlon, Tito and Jackie and sister La Toya defending the event and Jermaine and Randy opposing it, partly because it coincides with the U.S. trial of the late singer's doctor Conrad Murray.

The Jackson estate has also voiced concerns about where the proceeds from the Michael Forever Tribute Concert eventually go.

Jackson died in Los Angeles in June, 2009, while rehearsing for a comeback series of tours in London. He was 50.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)