BRATISLAVA Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover TAMOJL.UL and the Slovak government will sign an agreement this week on a production plant in Slovakia, three Slovak government sources said on Tuesday.

JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), has chosen the Slovak city of Nitra as the site of a planned factory that should open in 2018 and eventually reach output of 300,000 cars per year.

Slovakia is a euro zone member country with a heavy focus on the automobile industry, including plants owned by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Kia (000270.KS) and Peugeot (PEUP.PA).

The Slovak Economy Ministry declined to comment, and a spokesman for JLR was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet)