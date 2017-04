TOKYO A Japan Airline Boeing 737 passenger jet aborted a take-off and evacuated passengers at Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, northern Japan after smoke from its right engine entered the cabin.

There were 159 passengers and 6 crew members on the aircraft, which was heading to Fukuoka in southern Japan, a spokesman for Japan Airlines said. No injuries have so far been reported, he added.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Miral Fahmy)