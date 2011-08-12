A passenger boards a Jetstar airplane, AIRBUS A320, from the rear stairs at Avalon Airport near Melbourne March 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) unit Jetstar Airways has agreed to form a 3 billion yen low-cost carrier joint venture with Japan Airlines Corp JAL.L and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), the Nikkei business daily reported.

Jetstar Japan, which will use the Australian firm's brand as well as its operation, reservation and sales systems, will begin domestic and international flights out of Narita airport by December 2012, the Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi is expected to reduce its 33.4 percent interest in the company by next summer, when new shareholders are brought in. It is looking to make profits by handling the leasing of Airbus SAS aircrafts to the new carrier, the daily added.

Jetstar recorded highest sales among budget air carriers in the Asia-Pacific region last year, the Nikkei said.