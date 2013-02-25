U.S. singer Janet Jackson (R) and her boyfriend Wissam Al Mana attend the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

U.S. singer Janet Jackson (R) and her boyfriend Wissam Al Mana pose for photographers as they arrive to attend the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

LOS ANGELES Singer Janet Jackson said on Monday that she married her Qatari businessman boyfriend last year, quashing media reports of upcoming nuptials.

Jackson, 46, the younger sister of the late singer Michael Jackson, was engaged to billionaire Wissam Al Mana, 37, last year but kept the news under wraps.

"The rumours regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony," Jackson and Al Mana said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children's charities."

The American singer is known for keeping her private life from the media, rarely speaking out about her ex-husbands.

She married soul singer James DeBarge in 1984, and the marriage was annulled a year later. Her 1991 marriage to music video director Rene Elizondo ended in divorce in 2000.

