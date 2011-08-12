LOS ANGELES Jani Lane, the once energetic blond lead singer and songwriter for heavy metal band Warrant, has been found dead in a Los Angeles motel room, police said. He was 47.

Lane, best known for singing lead vocals and writing the Hollywood glam band's hits such as "Cherry Pie" that led them to success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was discovered in a budget motel in suburban Woodland Hills on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The cause of his death was unknown and coroner's officials were conducting an investigation into Lane's death.

But celebrity website TMZ reported that a half empty bottle of vodka and prescription medication had been found in his motel room.

In a statement on their official website, Warrant band members said they were saddened to hear of Lane's death.

"He was a true talent and will be missed by all of us....Jani was a very important part of our lives for a long time. We will always be incredibly proud of the music we created together."

The Ohio-born Lane left Warrant left several times before returning for a series for concerts in 2008, after which he left the band permanently.

Lane also pursued a solo career and appeared on a reality TV series about celebrities aiming to lose weight. He had been arrested several times for drunk driving.

Fellow rockers Bret Michaels, Tommy Lee and Guns 'N Roses guitarist Slash were among those paying tribute to Lane on Twitter. "I just heard the sad news about Jani Lane. So hard to swallow when people have kids. RIP," tweeted Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue.

The appearance of the formerly big-haired leather-clad singer, who would often bounce around on stage and dive into the audience, had changed in recent years as he sported cropped hair and glasses.

Warrant's other hits included "Heaven," and "Sometimes She Cries" and the rock anthem "Down Boys." Along with other '80s Los Angeles bands such as "Poison," Warrant was a part of the heavy metal subgenre known as "glam" or "hair" metal for their ability to combine flamboyant hair, antics and outfits with a heavy rock musical style filled with power chords.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Christine Kearney)