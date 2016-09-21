Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure - Welt
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
TOKYO Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday welcomed the Bank of Japan's decision abrupt shift in policy, saying his government will work with the central bank to boost his economic growth programme.
"The government and the BOJ will work as one in close coordination to accelerate 'Abenomics,'" the prime minister told a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, hours after the BOJ decision.
The central bank shifted to targeting interest rates on government bonds to achieve its elusive inflation target, after years of massive money printing failed to jolt the economy out of decades-long stagnation.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.