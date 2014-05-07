Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday the Bank of Japan plays a key role in supporting the country's recovery by trying to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
"The central bank is independent but always collaborating with the government. Its responsibility is to achieve the 2 percent inflation target and it is using whatever tools it has to attain the target independently," he said in London.
"The BOJ is playing a role in promoting the recovery."
He also said the government is receiving higher corporate tax revenues than it originally anticipated.
Earlier Amari said Japan's economy is regaining confidence and economic growth has shown significant improvement especially in the labour market thanks to policy reforms headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.