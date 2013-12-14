Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
TOKYO Japan and Southeast Asian nations called on Saturday for freedom of the high seas and skies, amid heightened tensions over China's new air defence zone in the East China Sea.
The statement, issued at a regional summit in Tokyo, also called for disputes to be resolved by peaceful means.
China's recent announcement of an air defence zone over islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, triggered protests from Japan, United States and South Korea.
China is also locked in territorial rows with other Asian nations over wide swathes of the South China Sea, including waters claimed by several members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Beijing has said it might set up a similar air defence zone there as well.
U.S. and Chinese warships narrowly avoid collision in South China Sea last week, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Elaine Lees; Editing by Michael Perry)
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
PARIS Conservative Francois Fillon promised on Wednesday to fight "to the end" in France's presidential election despite a deepening financial scandal, but his campaign suffered new blows as a top aide resigned and a party backing him suspended its support.