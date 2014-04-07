Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (2nd L) reviews a guard of honour with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during a welcome ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (3rd R) is escorted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) during a welcome ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he wants to confirm further cooperation on defence and the economy with Australian premier Tony Abbott, who is visiting Tokyo.

Japanese media reported that Abe and Abbott will announce the basic bilateral agreement later in the day, featuring cuts to Tokyo's tariffs on Australian beef and Canberra ending its duty on cars.

Abe also said during a meeting with fellow ruling party members that he will exchange views on issues over the economy, North Korea, and defence with U.S. President Barack Obama when he visits Japan later this month.

(Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau)