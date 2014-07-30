Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said its first-half groupwide global sales rose 3.8 percent to 5.097 million vehicles, achieving a record for first-half sales as its reign at the top of the global auto industry comes under threat from Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE).
Toyota said its overseas sales in the first half rose 2.9 percent to 3.85 million vehicles.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.